Gran Turismo 7 Takes Racing Games to Another Level with PlayStation VR2

Summary:

In 2023, Gran Turismo 7 provided an immersive experience for gamers with the launch of PlayStation VR2. Unlike its predecessor, Gran Turismo Sport, which had limited VR support, GT7 allowed players to enjoy the entire game in virtual reality. This transformative experience has made it difficult for players to go back to playing on a traditional flat-screen. However, it’s important to note that the PlayStation VR2 is compatible only with the PlayStation 5, leaving PlayStation 4 users unable to enjoy this feature.

FAQ:

Q: Can I play Gran Turismo 7 in virtual reality?

A: Yes, Gran Turismo 7 offers a fully immersive experience in virtual reality through the use of PlayStation VR2.

Q: Is PlayStation VR2 compatible with PlayStation 4?

A: No, the PlayStation VR2 is only compatible with the PlayStation 5. PlayStation 4 users will not be able to use this VR device.

Q: What improvements were made in Gran Turismo 7’s AI system?

A: The introduction of the “Gran Turismo Sophy” AI in GT7 marked a significant change. Developed by Sony AI, this AI driver uses reinforcement learning techniques and can compete against top Gran Turismo players.

Q: Are there any updates to Gran Turismo 7?

A: Yes, in November 2023, Gran Turismo 7 received the “Spec II” update, which brought notable changes to the game. This update included a new snow circuit, Lake Louise, and enhancements to the user experience, such as new weekly challenges and an event directory.

Q: Did Gran Turismo 7 inspire a movie?

A: Yes, Gran Turismo had its long-awaited debut on the silver screen in 2023. The movie dramatizes the story of Jann Mardenborough, who became a professional racing driver through winning the GT Academy competition in 2011. Directed by Neill Blomkamp, the film has received positive reviews from fans and made a successful debut at the box office.