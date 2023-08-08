Building an efficient Wizard character in Baldur’s Gate 3 requires careful consideration of abilities, spells, cantrips, race, and background. To maximize the effectiveness of your spells and cantrips, it is crucial to prioritize Intelligence and Dexterity.

When choosing a race for your Wizard character, Elves and Half-Elves are recommended. Elves have useful traits such as high racial speed, weapon training, darkvision, and resistance to charm. Half-Elves have their own unique advantages, including weapon and armor proficiencies.

Among the Elf subraces, the High Elf is the best choice for this Wizard build due to its additional Cantrip. The Wood Elf offers increased movement distances but having an extra Cantrip is more beneficial for a magic-focused character.

For the background, the Sage background is the most suitable for the best Wizard build. It complements the character’s well-read and intelligent nature, providing proficiency in Arcana and History.

To ensure a well-rounded Wizard, distribute ability levels as follows:

– Strength: 8

– Dexterity: 14

– Constitution: 14 (+1)

– Intelligence: 15 (+2)

– Wisdom: 11

– Charisma: 14

As you progress in levels, focus on obtaining cantrips and spells that enhance your magical abilities. Some notable spells include Fire Bolt, Ray of Frost, Acid Splash, Mage Hand, and various others. Remember to prioritize your spellcasting abilities and keep Intelligence as your highest attribute to make the most of your Wizard character in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Please note that Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on PC.