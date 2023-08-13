Best Places to View the Perseid Meteor Shower Near DC

If you’re looking for a last-minute escape this August recess, consider heading out of town to witness the annual Perseid meteor shower. The meteor shower is expected to be most visible on the night of August 12 into August 13. We’ve rounded up some of the best options for viewing the meteor shower near DC.

One option is the Turner Farm Park Observatory, which, along with the Analemma Society, is hosting a viewing event on August 12 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Although it may not be at peak visibility, you should still be able to see a considerable number of meteors. Consider adding this annual event to your Google Calendar for future reference.

Another option is Sky Meadows, a designated International Dark Sky Park located a little over an hour from DC. The park offers primitive camping, allowing you to enjoy the meteor shower with less light pollution. Although all reservable campsites are currently taken, there is walk-in honor camping available. Consider arriving at least 12 hours before the peak shower to secure a spot.

Shenandoah is also a popular destination for witnessing the Perseid meteor shower. The park offers stunning views and is hosting the Night Sky Festival with numerous astronomy-related events on August 11, 12, and 13. While all reservable campsites are booked, there are still day-of availability options at Lewis Mountain, Loft Mountain, and Mathews Arm. Consider signing up for the NPS alert system to receive updates on campsite availability.

If you prefer to stay in DC, the Rock Creek Park Nature Center offers a Night Sky Planetarium Program on weekend afternoons. Spend 30 minutes learning about the sky from a park ranger in the only planetarium in the National Park system. Alternatively, you can consult the light pollution map and find a suitable location within the city to witness the meteor shower.

Enjoy the Perseid meteor shower!