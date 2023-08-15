Mortal Kombat 1: A New Era Begins

The iconic fighting series is getting a fresh start with Mortal Kombat 1, a reboot and sequel set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 19. This highly anticipated entry will introduce new and familiar characters in a revamped story campaign, online modes, and arcade-style action. In addition, players will have the ability to call upon Kameo fighters for assistance during matches, enabling the execution of special moves unlike anything seen before.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available in two editions: Standard and Premium. The Premium Edition includes the Kombat Pack, granting early access to six new playable characters and five Kameo fighters that will be released after the game’s launch. It also offers early game access on September 14, 1,250 Dragon Krystals, and the Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage skin.

Those who pre-order any version of Mortal Kombat 1 will receive the bonus character Shang Tsung. Additionally, pre-ordering on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will grant access to the playable Pre-Order Beta from August 18 to August 21.

Retailers such as Amazon are offering exclusive editions of Mortal Kombat 1, including a steelbook case. The Kollector’s Edition is also available, which includes all pre-order bonuses and Premium Edition content, as well as a Liu Kang sculpture, a Liu Kang character skin color, three exclusive art prints, a steelbook case, and 2,700 Dragon Krystals.

For those looking for the best deals on Mortal Kombat 1, various retailers offer competitive prices. On the PS5, the game can be purchased for as low as £48.85. The Xbox Series X version is similarly priced, starting at £48.85. Nintendo Switch users can find the game for £48.85, while PC players can purchase it for £42.99 on Steam.

With its release on the horizon, Mortal Kombat 1 is set to redefine the fighting game genre and provide fans with an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss out on this epic reboot and sequel that promises to usher in a new era of Mortal Kombat.