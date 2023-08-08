Season 5 of Warzone 2: Changes to the Long-Range Meta

Season 5 of Warzone 2 has brought about some significant changes to the long-range meta. One weapon that has seen a nerf but remains popular is the Cronen Squall. However, the new favorite in town is the TAQ V, which has managed to dethrone the Cronen Squall due to its powerful damage and manageable recoil.

But it doesn’t end there. Metaphor, a prominent player, decided to explore other long-range options and stumbled upon the RAPP-H. Although not widely used, the RAPP-H has proven to be extremely effective. It boasts a high fire rate, minimal recoil, and significant damage.

Metaphor showcased his RAPP-H loadout, which included attachments like the ZLR Talon 5 muzzle, Romeo FT 16″ barrel, AIM OP-V4 optic, B052 grip underbarrel, and 7.62 High Velocity ammunition. These attachments greatly enhance the damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control of the RAPP-H.

It’s worth noting that the RAPP-H is classified as an LMG, which means it offers slightly slower mobility compared to battle rifles and ARs. However, it still boasts faster mobility compared to other LMG options.

If the RAPP-H doesn’t suit your playstyle, there are other top loadouts available for Season 5 in Warzone 2.