Can Any Bike Be a Gravel Bike?

Recently, I had the opportunity to test the limits of a non-gravel bike on a gravel climb in the French Alps. Armed with a Pinarello F7, a road-focused racing bike, I was curious to see how it would handle off-road terrain. While the Pinarello F7 is not built for gravel riding, I wanted to test the popular saying that “any bike is a gravel bike if you’re brave enough.”

From my experience testing various gravel bikes, I’ve come to realize that there is no definitive “best” gravel bike. It ultimately depends on the specific situation. With that in mind, I embarked on a 12km gravel climb from Le Chatelard to the Petit Col des Encombres.

Equipped with standard road gear, including 28mm tires, butyl inner tubes, road pedals, and shoes, I set off on my adventure. I did make one concession by wearing Pearl Izumi Expedition Pro cargo bib shorts for added storage space.

The climb began on paved roads that quickly turned into gravel. While I had concerns about grip and power given the limited contact patch of the 28mm tires, I pressed on. Surprisingly, the bike performed well, propelling me forward, offering control when needed, and responding to turns.

However, as the gradient reached over 23%, even with appropriate tires and gearing, I began to struggle. This is where I realized the importance of proper footwear. I had opted to wear sandals, which were ill-suited for the steep gravel climb. If I could change one thing, it would have been my choice of shoes, opting for the best gravel shoes instead.

Despite the challenges, I continued my ascent, eventually reaching the top and being rewarded with a stunning view. It was clear that while a gravel bike would have been more ideal, any bike can handle gravel terrain with the right adjustments and precautions.

In conclusion, while a dedicated gravel bike may offer advantages in terms of speed, comfort, and safety, it is possible to tackle gravel climbs with a standard road bike. However, choosing appropriate tires and footwear can significantly improve the experience.