News

PlayStation Indies Sale: A Great Opportunity to Discover Underrated Gems

Gabriel Botha

Sep 5, 2023
The PlayStation Store is currently hosting the PlayStation Indies sale, offering a wide range of discounts on some of the best indie games available. This is a fantastic chance for gamers to explore and expand their virtual library with underrated titles developed by small teams around the world.

To make it easier for players to find their preferred games, we have organized a list of noteworthy titles across different categories. Whether you’re looking for something intellectually stimulating, challenging, collaborative, cozy, uncomfortable, invested, or even a game that features a wisecracking pro boxer-turned-private investigator who happens to be an actual gator, we have you covered!

It is important to note that some of these games may already be included in a PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe subscription, or they might be even cheaper for PlayStation Plus members. The sale will end on September 14th at 8:59AM AEST, so be sure to grab your favorites before then.

Indie games offer unique experiences and innovative gameplay that often go under the radar in the mainstream gaming scene. They showcase the creativity and passion of developers who are not bound by the constraints of big corporate publishers. This sale is a wonderful opportunity to support independent developers while enjoying high-quality games.

Don’t miss out on this chance to discover hidden gems and support the indie gaming community. Expand your horizons and dive into the world of indie games with the PlayStation Indies sale.

