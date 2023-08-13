CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Get Ready for Free Assassin’s Creed Games!

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 13, 2023
Get Ready for Free Assassin’s Creed Games!

Assassin’s Creed fans, both new and old, have something to celebrate. One of the best games in the series is currently available for free. Ubisoft is going all-out with the Assassin’s Creed franchise, with new releases on the horizon. In a few months, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released, and in 2024, fans can look forward to Assassin’s Creed Red and a mobile spinoff called Jade, which will take players to Japan and China.

But for now, there is still plenty to enjoy. Until August 14th, five Assassin’s Creed games can be played for free on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC (via Ubisoft and Epic Games stores). The free games include Assassin’s Creed II, Revelations, Brotherhood, Black Flag, and Valhalla.

While all five games are excellent, Black Flag is a standout. Some may argue that Assassin’s Creed II is better, but that is just not true. What sets Black Flag apart is its charming protagonist, Edward Kenway, who is not only an assassin but also a lovable outlaw. The game successfully captures the pirate life, which few others have achieved. Sailing the open seas, singing sea shanties, finding buried treasure, and getting into scrapes are all part of the joy of exploring Black Flag. And when you do delve into the main story, you’ll experience one of the best adventures in the Assassin’s Creed universe.

So, take advantage of this limited-time offer to grab the best Assassin’s Creed game for free. And even after the free period ends, it will continue to be available at a heavily discounted price. If you haven’t tried it yet, now is the perfect time to do so.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Embracing the Future: How Cegeka is Pioneering Innovative Digital Transformation Solutions

Aug 13, 2023
News

Enhancing Connectivity and Safety with Radar and Fiber Optic Sensors in Telecommunication Networks

Aug 13, 2023
News

Future-proofing Your Data Center: The Role of Data Center Fabric in Scalability and Flexibility

Aug 13, 2023

You missed

News

Embracing the Future: How Cegeka is Pioneering Innovative Digital Transformation Solutions

Aug 13, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Google Developing Link Your Devices Feature for Android

Aug 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The Marvels of NGC 6652: A Look into a Globular Cluster

Aug 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Researchers Introduce Photorealistic Unreal Graphics Datasets for Representation Learning

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments