Get Ready for Free Assassin’s Creed Games!

Assassin’s Creed fans, both new and old, have something to celebrate. One of the best games in the series is currently available for free. Ubisoft is going all-out with the Assassin’s Creed franchise, with new releases on the horizon. In a few months, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released, and in 2024, fans can look forward to Assassin’s Creed Red and a mobile spinoff called Jade, which will take players to Japan and China.

But for now, there is still plenty to enjoy. Until August 14th, five Assassin’s Creed games can be played for free on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC (via Ubisoft and Epic Games stores). The free games include Assassin’s Creed II, Revelations, Brotherhood, Black Flag, and Valhalla.

While all five games are excellent, Black Flag is a standout. Some may argue that Assassin’s Creed II is better, but that is just not true. What sets Black Flag apart is its charming protagonist, Edward Kenway, who is not only an assassin but also a lovable outlaw. The game successfully captures the pirate life, which few others have achieved. Sailing the open seas, singing sea shanties, finding buried treasure, and getting into scrapes are all part of the joy of exploring Black Flag. And when you do delve into the main story, you’ll experience one of the best adventures in the Assassin’s Creed universe.

So, take advantage of this limited-time offer to grab the best Assassin’s Creed game for free. And even after the free period ends, it will continue to be available at a heavily discounted price. If you haven’t tried it yet, now is the perfect time to do so.