The BBC Accused of Substandard Renovation on DIY SOS Show

The BBC has been accused of a substandard job on a house renovated on the show DIY SOS. The Chapman family claims that the necessary repairs were not made and issues that arose after the renovation were left unresolved. Peter Chapman, 64, has been in a dispute with the BBC for over three years regarding the renovation.

Chapman declined the BBC’s offer of £15,000 in compensation, stating that the required repairs would cost more. He explained that his wife and daughter have been unable to use the outdoor facilities due to safety concerns. His wife experienced a near-accident when the wall bars around the toilet came away while she was using them. Additionally, part of the floor in the hallway collapsed while Chapman himself was walking on it.

Other issues highlighted by Chapman include a leaking roof, cracks in the patio, an unsafe ramp, cracked walls, insufficient insulation, and slippery flooring. He also claims that the program failed to return family photographs and neglected to install obscured glass in the bathroom, resulting in his dog going missing.

Chapman feels exploited by the program and believes that the shoddy workmanship has taken a toll on him as he cares for his wife, daughter, and brother while fighting for compensation. Despite his ongoing dispute, the program was aired, causing embarrassment for Chapman.

The BBC maintains that the work on the house complied with building regulations and that Chapman declined their offers of help. They insist that the necessary regulatory approvals were obtained and building control signed off on the project.

The BBC states that it takes its duty of care to contributors seriously and provided support to Chapman. They also claim to have returned his personal items. Additionally, they note that Chapman made additional improvements to the house without the BBC’s involvement.