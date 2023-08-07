CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Battle Over Intellectual Property in Hollywood Strikes

Aug 7, 2023
Throughout history, there has been an ongoing battle between talent and distribution in various industries. The entertainment industry is no exception. Rana Foroohar accurately interprets the recent Hollywood strikes as a dispute over the ownership and control of intellectual property (IP).

In the past, talent has emerged victorious in some industries, such as football, resulting in well-paid players and financial losses for clubs. However, the entertainment industry has maintained a more balanced equilibrium. But now, with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), a new battleground is emerging.

AI introduces the possibility that distributors could control actors’ image and voice without the actors physically being present. This raises the need for new standard agreements to address this shift in power dynamics. However, there is a deeper issue at stake here that involves the viewing public.

Many people, myself included, do not want to be moved by a storyline generated by a machine. We yearn for authenticity and empathy that only human creativity can provide. While AI can undoubtedly contribute to greater efficiency and profitability in the entertainment industry, it should not replace the human spirit.

To address this concern, it is crucial to establish legislation that mandates the labeling of content created by AI. Such labeling would provide transparency to the audience, allowing them to differentiate between human-generated and AI-generated content. By doing so, we can strike a balance between reaping the benefits of AI while preserving the irreplaceable essence of human creativity.

In conclusion, the recent Hollywood strikes highlight the ongoing struggle for ownership and control of intellectual property. With the emergence of AI, it becomes even more crucial to protect the human element in entertainment. Legislation mandating the labeling of AI-generated content can ensure transparency and preserve the authenticity that audiences crave.

