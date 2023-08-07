The Intensifying Struggle for Control of the Semiconductor Market

The struggle for control of the semiconductor market between the United States and China is intensifying. The U.S. has implemented sanctions on semiconductor exports to China due to national security concerns. In retaliation, China has blocked exports of key semiconductor minerals. Semiconductors are crucial components in advanced equipment such as computers, mobile phones, weapons, and various other technologies.

To counter China in the semiconductor field and establish a U.S.-centric supply chain, the U.S. has formed a “Chip 4 Alliance” with South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. The U.S. has provided subsidies to semiconductor companies investing in the U.S. and restricted the export of chips and production facilities to China.

China, as a major producer of key minerals, has retaliated by including rare earth refining and processing technology in its list of technologies prohibited from export. China has also prohibited the export of samarium cobalt, an alloy of a rare earth element, which it has a monopoly over. Additionally, China controls over 90% of the world’s rare earth refining capacity, giving it significant power in the global semiconductor market.

The U.S. has continued its strategy of isolating China in the semiconductor supply chain. The Netherlands, Japan, and other countries have also implemented measures to restrict Chinese companies’ access to semiconductors and related equipment.

China’s focus on developing next-generation semiconductors, such as those based on gallium or silicon carbide, poses a potential threat to the dominance of countries like the U.S., South Korea, and Taiwan in the semiconductor industry. Chinese companies are also making strides in electric car production.

Both the U.S. and China are enacting measures to protect their national interests in the semiconductor market, and the battle for control shows no signs of slowing down.