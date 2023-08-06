The Impact of the Barbie Movie on Marketing: Google’s Barbie-Themed Commercial

The release of the movie Barbie in 2023 had a significant impact on the entertainment world, extending its influence to the realm of marketing. One notable example of this was Google, which joined in on the Barbie craze by releasing a Barbie-themed commercial to promote their Lens feature.

The commercial stars American comedian Meg Stalter, who portrays a Barbie exploring the capabilities of Google Lens. In the ad, Meg plays a Barbie who ventures out of Barbieland, similar to Margot Robbie’s character in the movie. As she navigates through the real world, she encounters various challenges that highlight the contrasts between Barbieland and reality.

In the Barbie movie, Barbie’s mood in the real world is influenced by its owner, and the commercial emphasizes this aspect. It showcases Meg Stalter’s integration into the real world, with the help of Google, and highlights her newfound happiness.

Meg Stalter is an emerging comedian who gained recognition in 2018 through funny videos posted online. She now has her own show called “The Meg Stalter Show” and has become a well-known figure in the American comedy scene. Notably, she has appeared in notable performances, including her role as Kayla in the HBO Max comedy “Hacks.”

Stalter’s comedy often revolves around characters who struggle to find their place, which aligns with the authentic portrayal of Barbie on Earth. In the commercial, Google Lens assists her in various ways, such as identifying unusual animals, translating messages, and even helping her order pink furniture.

By featuring Meg Stalter, Google effectively demonstrates how their Lens feature can benefit users in their everyday lives while capitalizing on the popularity of the Barbie trend. The commercial represents Google’s perspective on the influential impact of the Barbie movie in 2023, showcasing the integration of technology and pop culture.