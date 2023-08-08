Audi RS6 to Return as Electric Sedan in 2025

The Audi RS6, a popular high-performance vehicle, is set to make a comeback in 2025, but this time as a pure electric sedan. For the past decade, the RS6 has only been available in Avant form, with the last sedan version featuring a V10 engine shared with the Lamborghini Gallardo and Audi R8.

Rumors suggest that the upcoming Audi RS6 electric sedan will be even more powerful than the current combustion engine-powered RS6 Avant. It is speculated that the electric sedan might adopt the “e-tron” name, following the naming convention used for other electric models from Audi. The RS6 EV has already entered the testing phase.

The RS6 EV is expected to share its platform with the upcoming A6 e-tron. Both vehicles will be based on Volkswagen AG’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) chassis, which will also be used for the Porsche Macan EV set to debut later this year.

Official details regarding the naming and specifications of the RS6 EV have not been released by Audi. However, speculations suggest that the electric sedan could offer a range of approximately 700 km on a single charge, surpassing the range of any other Audi electric model. It is also anticipated to feature fast charging capabilities, allowing for a 300 km range in just 10 minutes of charging.

The RS6 EV is likely to have a dual motor setup, powering all four wheels, with a potential rear-wheel drive option as well.

In summary, the Audi RS6 will be reintroduced in 2025 as an electric sedan, expected to be even more powerful than its predecessor. It will share its platform with the A6 e-tron and will utilize the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) chassis. Although official details are yet to be disclosed, the RS6 EV is speculated to have an impressive range and fast charging capabilities.