The Emergence of Artificial Intelligence in Education

Almost 55 years ago, the song “In the Year 2525” by Denny Zager and Rick Evans depicted a future filled with peril. Little did they know that their song would slightly foreshadow the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) in education.

AI has been around for years, with examples like the HAL 9000 from the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey.” However, it wasn’t until the release of ChatGPT by OpenAI that AI became a topic of concern and excitement for colleges and universities.

ChatGPT is an advanced language processing tool that can generate human-like text based on past conversations and context. This tool has raised concerns about academic dishonesty, as students may use it to write their papers.

Matthew Draud, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty at McMurry University, acknowledges the potential of ChatGPT but also recognizes its limitations. While previous AI applications for cheating required payment, ChatGPT offers a free version and produces better writing quality.

The immediate reaction in academia was that students would cheat undetected due to the impressive writing capabilities of ChatGPT. To address this concern, some institutions employed news detectors to identify AI-generated content, albeit with mixed success.

However, Draud believes that this knee-jerk reaction overlooks the broader implications of AI in education and the labor market. He argues that AI will transform various aspects of life, including higher education and the job market. For instance, students may no longer need to learn how to code themselves; instead, they can use AI models to do the coding work.

Draud encourages faculty to embrace AI technology rather than prevent its use by students. He sees the importance of preparing students for a world where AI is prevalent and empowering them to navigate its implications. Whether it’s writing accurate papers or redefining job roles in fields like accounting, education needs to adapt to the AI revolution.

Ultimately, Draud believes that shutting down tools like ChatGPT would be the wrong instinct. Instead, he advocates for teaching students how to effectively use AI technology to enhance their learning and future careers. It is crucial to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in a world with AI, rather than confining them or chasing them away through restrictive measures.