Aquarius Full Moon: Embracing Individuality and Community Impact

On August 1st, the full sturgeon supermoon will peak in the sign of Aquarius. This is the first of two full super moons this month and the first full moon since Venus began her retrograde in late July. During this time, Aquarius energy will bring a sense of clarity and objectivity.

Aquarius is a sign that defies norms and limitations, constantly pushing boundaries and seeking freedom. However, it is also a sign that understands the importance of self-expression and finding one’s own path. Aquarius teaches us that true freedom comes from becoming different from who we have been and breaking free from the static thought and redundant stories.

The polarity between the heart and mind is represented by the Leo/Aquarius axis. Both signs have the ability to galvanize and organize communities. This lunation will particularly impact those with prominent placements in fixed signs such as Leo, Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

The supermoon, also known as a perigean full moon, is a time of heightened emotions and revelation. It brings to the surface issues that need to be dealt with and emphasizes self-expression, autonomy, and community. Under this influence, we are encouraged to consider how our individuality can serve the communities we are a part of and how we can translate our own unique qualities into shared wealth.

The August full moon is known as the Sturgeon Moon, named after the prehistoric lake fish that once thrived in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain. Sadly, overfishing and pollution have greatly affected the sturgeon population.

In conclusion, the Aquarius full moon is a powerful time for embracing our individuality, breaking free from limitations, and finding our own path while also considering the impact we can have on our communities.