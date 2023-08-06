Answers to the 395th Edition of LoLdle

In the 395th edition of LoLdle, a game that tests players’ knowledge of League of Legends champions, participants were challenged to solve puzzles by identifying the correct name, quote, emoji, ability, and splash art of different LoL characters.

The answers for the 395th edition are as follows:

Classic: Xin Zhao

Quote: Fizz

Ability: Lillia

Bonus: Q

Emoji: Teemo

Splash Art: Fiora

Bonus: Pulsefire Fiora

Previous editions of LoLdle have featured puzzles with numerous champions including Twisted Fate, Aphelios, Vladimir, Karma, Corki, Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego, Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn, Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, Ekko, Ezreal, Orianna, Garen, Lux, Yone, Vi, Miss Fortune, Annie, Yorick, Nunu & Willump, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Zac, Pyke, Nautilus, Yuumi, Jax, Ivern, Kayle, Rakan, Master Yi, Poppy, Leona, Warwick, Milio, Irelia, Aurelion Sol, Kog’Maw, Ryze, Renekton, Qiyana, Gragas, Cassiopeia, Lucian, Sejuani, Xayah, Zoe, Malphite, Evelynn, Gwen, Rammus, Katarina, Lulu, Sylas, Draven, Nasus, Kha’Zix, Tryndamere, Viktor, Jayce, Quinn, and Nautilus.

Overall, participants in the 395th edition of LoLdle had the opportunity to utilize their knowledge and observation skills to successfully identify these champions based on the provided clues.