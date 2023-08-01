The World of AI-Generated Art: Tools and Comparisons

The world of AI-generated art is continuously growing, with several prominent tools gaining popularity among digital creators. These tools include Stable Diffusion XL (SDXL) from Stability AI, Stable Diffusion v1.5, and MidJourney, a competitor in the field.

OpenAI’s Dall-E was the pioneer in AI-generated art, but its closed-source nature and lack of development have caused it to fall behind other models. However, there are reports that OpenAI is currently testing a new version of Dall-E that shows promise.

When choosing a tool for generative art, it is crucial to consider its capabilities, requirements, style, and beauty. MidJourney stands out as the most user-friendly option, making AI art accessible to non-technical users through Discord chat. It generates aesthetically pleasing images rapidly based on text prompts. However, it may deviate from the intended prompt and produce more saturated and photorealistic images. Some users find MidJourney’s content rules limiting, which makes it less appealing to power users.

Stable Diffusion v1.5, on the other hand, is an open-source model that powers various popular AI art tools. It allows for more customization and control, generating crisp and detailed images. Additionally, it supports inpainting and outpainting, and with the right adjustments, it can produce super-resolved images. Despite being older than other models, Stable Diffusion v1.5 remains a solid choice for AI art creators.

SDXL, considered the next frontier of AI art, offers superior image coherence at high resolutions. However, it requires more expertise to master and can generate larger and more impressive images. It is worth noting that SDXL requires a GPU with at least 6GB of VRAM and does not have pretrained specializations.

Comparing the output of these AI art models highlights their unique styles and capabilities. As the AI art community continues to optimize and develop these models further, the possibilities of AI-generated art continue to expand.