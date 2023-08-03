Coast Introduces Model 1: Luxury All-Electric Travel Trailer for Digital Nomads and Families

Coast, a Nashville-based all-electric RV manufacturer, has unveiled its latest offering, the Model 1. This 21-foot travel trailer aims to redefine luxury living for digital nomads and families seeking comfortable travel experiences.

The Model 1 boasts a range of features that provide travelers with seamless control over their journey. The base configuration includes three interactive touchscreen panels, allowing users to effortlessly manage their travel experience. In addition, the integration of solar energy and the option to add Starlink Roam enables travelers to comfortably boondock and work remotely from anywhere.

One of the standout features of the Model 1 is its impressive off-grid capability. Equipped with 1400 watts of solar power on the roof and three 270Ah lithium-ion batteries, this travel trailer is designed to provide ample power for extended periods of off-grid camping. With these features, Coast becomes the first company of its kind to offer such capabilities in the RV market.

Motivated by the lack of innovation and subpar quality in existing RV options, Coast’s Founder and CEO, Brian Fuente, set out to create the Model 1. The company aims to deliver a superior travel experience without compromising on appeal or comfort. The Model 1 showcases Smeg brand appliances, a refined interior and exterior design, and a fully composite shell made from 100% recyclable materials.

Deliveries for the Model 1 are expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024. The first customers can anticipate receiving their trailers in the fall. For more information and to secure a Model 1, visit Coast’s website at www.coastrv.co.