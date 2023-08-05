Significant Progress in Quantum Technology in 2023

The first half of 2023 has seen significant progress in the field of quantum technology. Major tech companies like AWS, Google, and IBM are continuing to invest in quantum computing and networking initiatives. Various countries and municipalities are also exploring the potential of quantum technology.

Quantum computing relies on a large number of qubits, ranging from 10,000 to 1 million, whereas quantum networking can work with as little as one qubit. The sources for qubits in quantum computing are custom semiconductors or ion traps, while quantum networking can utilize off-the-shelf lasers. Additionally, quantum computing requires thousands of operations for coherence, while quantum networking only requires a single operation.

The equipment used in quantum computing and quantum networking also varies. Quantum computing requires expensive and specialized equipment such as million-dollar dilution fridges. In contrast, quantum networking can utilize existing optical fibers already in place in the ground. Quantum networking can occur at room temperature using standard telecommunications equipment, whereas quantum computing requires extremely cold environments.

One of the main reasons why quantum networking is closer to commercialization is the lack of compelling commercial use cases for existing quantum computers. On the other hand, quantum secure communications (QSC), which leverages entanglement, has already demonstrated its effectiveness in networking applications. QSC serves as a countermeasure against the potential quantum threat of Q-Day, when existing encryption systems can be cracked by quantum computers.

Several practical implementations of quantum network initiatives have already taken place. The EPB Quantum Network, the United States’ first commercially available quantum network, has been launched, marking a significant milestone in the accessibility and revenue-generating potential of quantum networking. The EPB Quantum Network operates at room temperature and covers a metropolitan area.

Besides the future possibilities, quantum networking has immediate practical applications. Moreover, the initial investment required for quantum networking is much lower compared to the multi-million dollar investments needed for quantum computing. Quantum networking is poised to bring about profound social and technological changes, surpassing our current imagination.