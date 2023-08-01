The Potential of Cellulose Nanofibrils in Energy Conversion and Storage

As the demand for energy continues to increase, there is a pressing need for the development of renewable energy sources to replace conventional ones. In recent years, the use of biomass-derived cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) in energy conversion and storage has gained significant attention.

Cellulose, the most abundant biopolymer on Earth, is composed of ultrafine fibers that can be extracted from plants and microorganisms. However, natural cellulose fibers have limitations such as poor thermal stability and limited compatibility with hydrophobic polymers. To overcome these challenges, cellulose can be transformed into nano/micro-cellulosic forms or combined with suitable polymers to enhance its desired characteristics.

CNFs, derived from renewable biomass sources like cellulose, have exceptional properties and wide-ranging applications. They offer immense potential for advancing sustainable technologies, including optically transparent materials, reinforced polymer nanocomposites, biomedicine, energy storage devices, and environmental remediation.

The fabrication of CNFs involves various processing techniques such as physical methods, enzymatic hydrolysis, and chemical treatments. These methods allow for the production of CNFs with different dimensions and properties.

The utilization of CNFs in energy storage has gained traction due to their unique structures and properties. CNFs can be used to fabricate high-performance carbon electrodes for energy storage devices, offering sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions.

In conclusion, the advancement of CNF-based energy devices using biomass-derived CNFs shows promise in achieving sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions. There is a need for further research on the utilization of CNFs in electrolytes, electrodes, binders, and 3D printing inks to fully explore their potential in energy storage and transformation.