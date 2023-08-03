Adopting Generative AI: Opportunities and Challenges for Businesses

The launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 generated significant interest in generative AI technology, sparking both excitement and uncertainty for businesses looking to incorporate it into their operations. According to IDC research, 80% of executives are confident that their companies will leverage generative AI in future offerings or operations. However, only 30% of companies are currently well prepared to do so.

The gap between desire and capability to adopt generative AI is expected to close in the next six to twelve months, with an increase to 42% of companies being ready. There is robust competition among companies to adopt generative AI and reap its business benefits. In fact, 56% of executives feel significant pressure to roll out generative AI in the next six to twelve months.

One strategy for companies to effectively adopt generative AI is to build their own generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4, which can generate text and images by tapping into pre-built AI models through APIs. However, some companies are hesitant to adopt this approach due to concerns about losing control of their data and the need for mass-scale models.

To address the concerns of cost and time investment in developing large language models, some companies are exploring alternatives. For example, Databricks acquired MosaicML, a generative AI startup, to create smaller and more affordable custom generative AI models for customers.

IDC predicts three broad use cases for generative AI: productivity apps, business functions, and industry-specific applications. Productivity apps cover basic use cases like summarizing reports or generating code. Business function applications assist in marketing, sales, and procurement, while industry-specific applications, such as drug discovery or material design, require more customized models.

However, before companies can fully leverage generative AI, they must address concerns regarding governance, transparency, and regulation. Investing in an intelligent architecture to manage data and models is also crucial for long-term success.

In a rapidly evolving landscape, companies need to carefully consider how to adopt generative AI and navigate the opportunities and challenges it presents to stay competitive in their respective industries.