The Weird and Wonderful World of Starfield Mods

In the world of gaming, mods have become an integral part of the experience. Bethesda’s latest release, Starfield, is no exception. Although the game launched with some UI issues and lacking DLSS support, the modding community wasted no time in coming to the rescue.

One particularly amusing aspect of the modding scene is the strange and unexpected modifications that players create. From character presets to celebrity flashlights, here are some of the weirdest and most entertaining mods available for Starfield.

Are you a fan of Ryan Gosling? Well, now you can play as the actor himself thanks to the Ryan Gosling Character Preset mod. This dedicated modder has carefully crafted a character that looks strikingly similar to the Hollywood heartthrob.

But if you crave more celebrity-themed content, fear not, because there is also the Ryan Gosling Blade Runner Flashlight mod and the Nicolas Cage Flashlight mod. These mods turn your flashlight into a beacon of Hollywood stars, illuminating your path with the faces of Ryan Gosling or Nicolas Cage.

Not to be outdone, some players have even created mods featuring gaming industry icons. You can showcase your devotion to Bethesda’s own Todd Howard with the Todd Howard Flashlight Replacer mod or pledge your allegiance to Xbox’s Phil Spencer with the Phil Spencer Flashlight mod. These mods add a unique twist to the game and showcase the creativity of the community.

Of course, not all mods are frivolous. Some address oversights or missing features in the game. One such mod is the Umbreon Ground Crew Helmet, a replacement for the default ground crew helmet that features an image of the Pokémon Umbreon. It’s surprising that Bethesda didn’t include this option, but thankfully modders stepped in to fill the gap.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are mods that intentionally disrupt the gameplay experience. The Kill Essential NPC mod allows players to permanently incapacitate plot-vital characters, potentially leading to game-breaking situations. It’s a mod that is both risky and intriguing for those who want to push the boundaries of the game.

As Starfield continues to captivate players, the modding community will undoubtedly create even more bizarre and unhelpful mods. It’s a testament to the passion and creativity of gamers who enjoy adding their own personal touch to their favorite games.

Sources:

– Original article by Tom Senior

– Image by Bethesda Softworks