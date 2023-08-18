RUF Unveils Most Powerful Car Yet: The CTR3 Evo

Much of the attention paid toward RUF Automobile over the last few years has been around its all-carbon CTR Anniversary and SCR, but the brand’s mid-engine CTR3 is still going strong. In fact, it just got stronger as on Wednesday night in Monterey, RUF unveiled the CTR3 Evo, its most powerful car ever.

The CTR3 Evo boasts a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat six engine that produces an impressive 800 horsepower and 730 lb-ft of torque. Power is transferred to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. While RUF has not provided the specific acceleration figures, they have claimed a top speed of 236 mph, placing the CTR3 Evo among the fastest cars in the world. This new model serves as a fitting tribute to the original CTR “Yellowbird.”

Introduced in 2007, the CTR3 was RUF’s first model not based on a specific Porsche. It features a steel tube-frame chassis with carbon-kevlar bodywork. While the front of the car resembles a 997 GT3 RS, the rear is uniquely RUF. The interior of the Evo is adapted from the 987-generation Cayman and is luxuriously trimmed in blue suede.

Compared to the previous CTR3 Clubsport, the Evo provides an additional 33 horsepower and 8 lb-ft of torque. The bodywork has also been tweaked, with the most notable change being the rear bumper, which now features quad round lights reminiscent of Ferrari models.

The previous CTR3 Clubsport had a price tag of $725,000 in 2018, so it can be expected that the new CTR3 Evo will be priced at least similarly. RUF enthusiasts and collectors can now look forward to experiencing the power and performance of this highly anticipated release.