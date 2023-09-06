CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Holly Willoughby’s Hair Stylist Reveals the Secret to Her Perfect Bob

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 6, 2023
TV presenter Holly Willoughby has always been admired for her impeccable sense of style as well as her perfectly cropped blonde bob. Many have wondered how she manages to keep her hair looking flawless, even when she has to wake up in the early hours for work. Now, her hair stylist Ciler Peksah has spilled the beans on the secret to Holly’s picture-perfect hair.

In a recent blog post on Wylde Moon, Peksah shared her top tips and tricks for achieving a flawless look, and she highly recommends using the Vo5 Volume Boost Gel Spray. This affordable product, available at Boots, costs just £3.85 and has received rave reviews online.

According to Peksah, a good hair care routine goes beyond shampoo, conditioner, and styling products. She advises using products that protect against environmental damage, prevent follicle damage, and reduce excess grease. These extra steps can significantly improve the health of your hair.

The Vo5 Volume Boost Gel Spray seems to be a firm favorite among beauty fans, as it has garnered numerous five-star reviews online. Users have praised its effectiveness in adding volume, shine, and hold to their hair. They also appreciate its ability to be easily brushed out and washed away without leaving any residue.

If you’re looking to achieve Holly Willoughby’s enviable bob, consider adding the Vo5 Volume Boost Gel Spray to your hair care routine. It’s an affordable and highly-recommended product that can help you achieve flawless, salon-like hair. So, why not give it a try?

Sources:
– Wylde Moon
– Boots (product page)

