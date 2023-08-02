The 2023 Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day (AI4VN) will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 21-22. The event is organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) in collaboration with VnExpress online newspaper. Its main objective is to encourage the use of AI in everyday life and foster connections between businesses and government agencies for AI development in Vietnam.

The two-day event will consist of a range of activities, including the AI Summit, AI Workshop, AI Expo, and satellite events. Participants will include policymakers, AI experts, technology companies, investors, and members of the Vietnamese AI community.

The workshop series will cover various topics such as the future of AI in businesses, responsible AI use, AI in finance, and the application of AI and big data in healthcare. Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit the AI Expo, where 30 booths will showcase products and demonstrate AI applications in fields like economy, science, agriculture, and education.

Moreover, the AI Expo will feature 10 booths dedicated to job recruitment, providing career advice and consultations for individuals seeking opportunities in the technology sector. The fair is expected to attract around 2,000 visitors.

AI4VN has been an annual program of the MoST since 2018. The event brings together a wide range of stakeholders, from policymakers and technology corporations to researchers and university students, all within the Vietnamese AI community.

