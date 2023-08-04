The 2023 International Space Station Research and Development Conference Highlights Space Research and Technology Development

The 2023 International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) is currently underway in Seattle. The conference aims to showcase the research and technology advancements happening aboard the space station and how these developments benefit humanity.

Numerous keynote speakers and panel sessions have already taken place, discussing a wide range of topics. Susan Marguiles from the U.S. National Science Foundation emphasized the significance of conducting research in microgravity. She highlighted a study conducted by Case Western University, which focused on studying the behavior of flames in space.

Another speaker, Max Haot, the president of Vast Space, shared plans for the launch of Haven-1, a commercial space station. Haven-1 is expected to have a lifespan of three years and will be utilized for scientific investigations, materials research, and in-space manufacturing.

Technical sessions were dedicated to exploring the utilization of the ISS for in-space production and improving treatment options for patients with chronic diseases. Topics included studying osteoblasts in microgravity and the capabilities of the MaRVIn experiment processing system.

During the luncheon, Christie Canaria from the National Institute of Standards and Technology discussed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. This legislation provides funding for programs aimed at strengthening semiconductor research and development in the United States.

Moreover, a partnership between the ISS National Lab and Privateer Space was announced. This partnership will bring a white label version of Privateer’s Wayfinder, an online tool for visualizing satellites and debris in space, to the ISS National Lab website.

The conference will continue with additional exciting events, including a networking breakfast, a panel discussion on the future of the space workforce, and a keynote address by NASA Chief Scientist Katherine Calvin.