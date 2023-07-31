CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Ministry of Defence Receives Amber Rating for Meteor Programme

ByGabriel Botha

Jul 31, 2023
The Ministry of Defence’s Meteor programme has received an ‘Amber’ rating in the 2022-23 Government Major Projects Portfolio Annual Report. This rating indicates that consistent management attention is needed for the programme.

The Meteor programme was launched to ensure that the Ministry of Defence maintains an advanced beyond visual range air-to-air missile capability. To achieve this, the programme involves collaboration with partners from France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Sweden. This collaboration aims to share costs and tap into the global beyond visual range air-to-air missile export market.

Despite ongoing challenges, the Meteor project has made significant progress in improving operational capability. The successful acceptance and testing of the Meteor Spiral development SP1.1 have contributed to this progress.

The report highlights that Spiral 2 of the programme is currently underway and is expected to be completed by late 2023. In addition, measures have been implemented to enhance frontline delivery and establish a missile serviceability triage system as part of the Meteor In-Service Support contract extension.

The project’s end date remains unchanged, set for December 31, 2048, with no reported deviations from the planned schedule. However, specific financial details, including costs, budget variance, and total budgeted whole life costs, were not included in the report due to commercial interests.

