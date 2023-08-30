Call of Duty multiplayer maps have always been a hot topic among fans of the series. Some maps are beloved by players for their design and gameplay, while others have caused controversy and frustration. In this article, we will explore the 10 best Call of Duty maps of all time.

One of the most iconic maps in the series is Nuketown. This close-quarters map, set in a nuclear testing site, has appeared in multiple Call of Duty titles with different variations. Its small size creates intense and frantic gameplay, where players are constantly under fire. The colorful and vibrant aesthetic adds to its appeal.

Terminal, inspired by the infamous No Russian mission from Modern Warfare 2, is another standout map. It features an airport terminal with indoor and outdoor areas. The map has a maze-like layout, with security checkpoints that alert enemies to the player’s location. Terminal strikes a good balance between open space and tight corridors.

Crash, introduced in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, is loved by players for its small size and intense gameplay. It offers a mix of tight corners, interior spaces, and exterior alleys. The map has three major choke points, including a sniper-friendly area. Crash is widely regarded as one of the best multiplayer maps of all time.

Hijacked, first appearing in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, takes place on a luxury yacht. This unique setting provides an exciting backdrop for fast-paced gameplay. The map features multiple levels and tight spaces, creating intense close-quarter battles. Hijacked returned in the battle royale mode, Blackout, in Black Ops 4.

These are just a few examples of the best Call of Duty maps of all time. Each map offers a unique experience and showcases the series’ strengths in gameplay and level design. Whether it’s the small and chaotic maps or the larger, more strategic ones, Call of Duty has provided players with memorable multiplayer experiences over the years.

