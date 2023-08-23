Panic Inc. Announces New Title: Thank Goodness You’re Here – A Quirky Comedy Slapformer

Panic Inc., the publisher behind the indie hit Untitled Goose Game, has revealed their latest title called Thank Goodness You’re Here. The announcement was made during gamescom Opening Night Live, where a trailer showcasing the game’s unique hand-drawn artstyle and absurd gameplay was unveiled.

Thank Goodness You’re Here is set to release next year on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game follows the story of a traveling salesman who arrives early for a meeting with the mayor of a bizarre Northern English town. As he explores the town and meets its colorful inhabitants, he is tasked with a series of increasingly odd jobs.

Described as a comedy slapformer, the game’s mechanics unfold over time as players explore and engage in hilarious antics that leave their mark on the strange town of Barnsworth. Each completed odd job unlocks new areas of the town and unveils even stranger tasks, all while the clock ticks towards the salesman’s big meeting.

Panic Inc. is known for their previous title, Untitled Goose Game, which gained popularity by allowing players to take on the role of a mischievous goose causing havoc and frustration for unsuspecting humans. The game sold over a million copies within its first year and received critical acclaim for its charm and humor.

In addition to Thank Goodness You’re Here, Panic Inc. has also announced upcoming projects such as Nour: Play With Your Food, a unique interactive experience, and Despelote, a slice-of-life soccer game.

Written by Logan Plant for IGN.