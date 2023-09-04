Tokyo Game Show 2023: Streaming Program Schedule and Event Details Announced

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association has released the official streaming program schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2023. The event is set to take place from September 21 to 24 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. With a record-high number of exhibitors and booths, this year’s Tokyo Game Show promises to be an exciting event for gamers and industry professionals alike.

As of September 4, there are 770 registered exhibitors for Tokyo Game Show 2023, with 371 from Japan and 399 from overseas. This is the largest number of exhibitors in the history of the event, indicating a high level of anticipation and interest. Additionally, there will be 2,684 exhibition booths available at the physical venue.

A total of 1,762 game titles have been registered for exhibition, covering a diverse range of game genres. This includes highly anticipated new titles, e-sports games, virtual reality games, and blockchain games. These games are designed for various platforms, such as home game consoles, smartphones, and PCs.

In addition to game exhibitions, Tokyo Game Show 2023 will also showcase hardware and furniture for gaming environments, as well as solutions for game businesses. This provides a platform for attendees to explore and experience the latest developments in the gaming industry.

The official streaming program timetable for Tokyo Game Show 2023 has been announced, featuring 25 programs that will be streamed online. These programs include presentations from various exhibitors, with some being streamed in Japanese and others featuring simultaneous English interpretation. There will also be some programs with simultaneous Chinese interpretation to reach a wider international audience.

To provide a sneak peek of what to expect at Tokyo Game Show 2023, a Last-minute Special Preview program will be streamed on September 13. This program will include updates on exhibitors, venue maps, official programs, and Tokyo Game Show VR 2023. Risa Unai, the official supporter of Tokyo Game Show 2023, will be present to provide more insights and details.

General admission tickets for overseas visitors and foreign residents in Japan are now available for purchase. These tickets grant access to the public days of the event on September 23 and 24. For visitors involved in game-related businesses, pre-registration with fees is required to attend the Business Days on September 21 and 22.

As the first day of Tokyo Game Show 2023 approaches, more information on the final list of game titles for exhibition, exhibitor booths, and events will be announced. This year’s event is set to be a remarkable showcase of the latest games and innovations in the gaming industry.

Sources:

– Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association

– Tokyo Game Show 2023 Official Website