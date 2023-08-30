Ixtal and Elemental Hexes in TFT Set 9.5 – A Rise of the Elements

Riot Games has recently unveiled new details about the upcoming update, Runeterra Reforged: Horizonbound, also known as Set 9.5 for Teamfight Tactics (TFT). One of the exciting additions in this update is the introduction of two new vertical traits, one of them being Ixtal.

With the Ixtal trait, Riot Games aims to bring the rise of the elements into Horizonbound. In each game, Ixtal units create different elemental hexes that empower units standing on them. The breakpoints for the Ixtal trait are 2/3/4, meaning that as players unlock more breakpoints, they gain access to more elemental hexes.

The Ixtal units that are part of this vertical trait have the ability to create elemental hexes. At the final trait breakpoint, players unlock a bonus effect for the active hexes rather than a third hex. It is worth noting that the elemental hexes appear in the same position and host the same element for each player in the lobby, regardless of the number of active hexes.

So, what are the elemental hexes and their bonus effects? Let’s take a look:

1. Stone hex: Empowered champions become immune to crowd control effects and reduce incoming damage by 20% for 8 seconds. Additionally, when an empowered champion scores a takedown, they will heal for 550.

2. Ice hex: When an empowered champion’s health falls below 30%, they are covered by a protective ice layer, becoming untargetable and healing for 30% of their maximum health over two seconds. After being frozen, adjacent enemies take 30% of their maximum health as magic damage.

3. Electric hex: Each time an enemy takes damage from an empowered champion’s ability, they are stunned for two seconds. With the bonus effect, empowered champions can stun each enemy once every 6 seconds instead.

4. Wood hex: Champions empowered by the Wood hex gain 10% maximum health. At the start of combat, they also gain 20 permanent maximum health and increase in size. Additionally, empowered champions gain 15 Ability Power (AP) and 15% Attack Damage (AD) every four seconds.

5. Fire hex: Damage received from an empowered champion’s ability sets enemies ablaze, dealing 45% of ability damage as magic damage and burning them for 1% of their maximum HP each second over three seconds. With the bonus effect, fires deal 90% of ability damage and 2% burn instead.

6. Wind hex: Empowered champions gain 40% Attack Speed for four seconds at the start of combat and every time they use their ability. The bonus effect allows the bonus Attack Speed to stack and last until the end of combat.

It is important to note that the Ixtal trait underwent significant changes in the final week before hitting the PBE (Public Beta Environment), which is why the Wind hex was not shown during testing. Players can expect the specific numbers for the trait to change as Riot Games continues to test and balance it.

Overall, the Ixtal trait and its elemental hexes bring a new level of strategy to Teamfight Tactics, allowing players to harness the power of different elements to empower their champions and gain an edge in combat.

