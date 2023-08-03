Tezos (XTZ) Shows Recovery Despite Neutral Crypto Sentiment

Tezos (XTZ) has been gradually recovering in recent weeks, even as the crypto fear and greed index remains neutral. Currently trading at $0.845, XTZ has experienced a positive increase of roughly 27% from its lowest point this year.

The market has been buzzing with the advancements of Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially after the success of ChatGPT. Many individuals have turned to AI platforms like Google Bard and Microsoft Assistant for insights on various subjects, including Tezos.

Google Bard’s response to questions about Tezos and its performance in August was a mixed forecast. Analysts suggest that XTZ could potentially reach $1.00 by the end of the month, while others predict a potential decrease to $0.75. The overall sentiment for Tezos is bearish, but there are positive factors, such as the upcoming Jakarta upgrade, that could support the price.

If Google Bard’s forecast turns out to be accurate, it could indicate a potential 20% increase in Tezos’ price from its current level. Conversely, if XTZ retreats to $0.75, it would represent a 10% decrease.

Tezos faces challenges in the blockchain industry, specifically in decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Its total value locked (TVL) currently stands at over $73 million, ranking it 35th globally. However, Tezos has witnessed a decline in its market share in the NFT industry.

According to recent data from CryptoSlam, Tezos’ NFT sales in the past 24 hours amounted to just $47k, positioning it as the 12th largest player. Despite significant advertising efforts, including sponsorship of RedBull Racing, Tezos’ impact in the NFT space remains limited.

The upcoming Jakarta upgrade is unlikely to have a significant impact on Tezos’ price. Previous upgrades, such as the Nairobi upgrade in June, had minimal effects on the coin.

For those interested in purchasing Tezos, platforms like eToro and Public offer easy access to a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including XTZ, allowing users to connect, learn, and engage in trading activities.