Text-to-Code AI Models Revolutionize Software Development

Generative AI systems like ChatGPT have captivated the public by their text generation capabilities, benefiting marketers and copywriters. However, there is a new application of generative AI on the rise that has the potential to transform software development: text-to-code.

Text-to-code AI models, including ChatGPT, Copilot, and Ghostwriter, have the ability to generate code snippets or even complete functions. These models are trained on extensive amounts of public code and aim to assist human developers by converting plain English descriptions into functional code.

StarCoder is an example of a text-to-code AI model designed for the open-scientific AI research community. Leveraging licensed data from GitHub and fine-tuning on billions of Python tokens, StarCoder has outperformed other benchmarks in code generation.

Codex, developed by OpenAI, powers GitHub Copilot and possesses proficiency in multiple programming languages. Codex can effectively interpret simple commands in natural language and provide coding suggestions.

GitHub Copilot, developed jointly by GitHub, Microsoft, and OpenAI, is a generative AI coding tool that supports multiple programming languages. It suggests code based on text inputs and queries, and the latest version includes voice recognition and a ChatGPT-style interface for developers to ask questions.

OpenAI’s Code Interpreter, exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, allows users to generate and execute Python code, analyze data, create charts, edit files, and perform calculations.

Salesforce has created CodeT5, a large language model specifically trained for code understanding and generation tasks. It can identify code defects, detect clones, and perform various code generation tasks.

Polycoder, an alternative to OpenAI’s Codex, utilizes the GPT-2 language model and excels at writing code in the C programming language.

Replit Ghostwriter, similar to GitHub Copilot, is an AI-powered programming tool that offers code completions, explanations in plain English, and code generation based on natural language prompts. Replit has also introduced Ghostwriter Chat, which incorporates conversational AI capabilities.

Other text-to-code AI models like Tabine exist, utilizing deep learning to provide code completions for over 50 programming languages.

These text-to-code AI models have the potential to revolutionize software development by allowing developers to describe desired program behavior in natural language, rather than writing code line by line. With the ability to generate code from text prompts, these models offer an exciting glimpse into the future of software development.