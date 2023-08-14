Alena McQuarter: Exceptional Teenager Breaking Barriers in STEM

Alena McQuarter, a remarkable teenager from Texas, is achieving feats that most people can only dream of. At the age of 12, she graduated from high school and became the youngest person to intern at NASA. She is also the youngest Black person to be accepted into medical school. Now, at the age of 14, she is just a few months away from graduating from college.

Alena’s passion for science began at a young age. She has always been fascinated by the field and has a particular love for astronomy. Her mother took her to NASA every summer, fostering her interest in space. In 2021, she had the incredible opportunity to intern at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, where she gained firsthand experience in the field of space exploration.

While Alena initially wanted to pursue engineering, she discovered her true passion lies in biological sciences. She has been admitted to the University of Alabama’s Heersink School of Medicine to pursue a medical degree but is more interested in research. She plans to apply for a doctorate program in viral immunology with a focus on infectious diseases.

Inspired by her own journey, Alena started the Brown STEMGirl, an organization aimed at empowering girls of color who want to study science, technology, engineering, and math. She wants to inspire other girls to follow their dreams and prove that girls of color can achieve anything they set their minds to.

Alena’s hard work and determination are fueled by a desire to prove others wrong. In fifth grade, her school principal, another person of color, told her that young girls of color can’t excel academically. This discouragement only motivated her further to prove them wrong and show that she is capable of achieving great things.

In addition to her academic pursuits, Alena is a talented singer and enjoys teaching music to children. She has also participated in programs that explore topics such as border and immigration issues. Alena’s mentor, Tonya Webb, praises her enthusiasm, positivity, and potential to make significant contributions in the field of cancer research. Alena’s future is full of possibilities, and her mother hopes that she will find happiness in whatever path she chooses to pursue.

Alena McQuarter is an exceptional teenager who is breaking barriers and inspiring others with her achievements. Through her intelligence, passion, and determination, she is making a mark in the world of STEM and beyond.