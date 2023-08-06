CityLife

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
Texas Permanent School Fund Corp has increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited by 34.5% during the first quarter. The firm now owns 20,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, worth $541,000. Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has been the focus of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of the company and set a “sell” rating. StockNews.com also began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, giving it a “sell” rating.

In insider activity, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock is currently trading at $33.26, with a market cap of $914.32 million.

The company designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for various applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally.

Owned by institutional investors and hedge funds, 63.81% of the stock is held by these entities.

