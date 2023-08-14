The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game to Avoid the Fate of Friday the 13th

The asymmetrical horror game, Friday the 13th, is nearing the end of its life, with the developer deciding to unlock all content for players before the game is delisted. However, the upcoming game based on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will not suffer the same fate.

According to Ronnie Hobbs, the creative director of the game, the situation with Friday the 13th was more complicated compared to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The development team has been working closely with Kim Henkel, the sole owner of the intellectual property (IP) of the franchise, ensuring a smooth creative and legal process.

Although Hobbs did not provide specific details about what led to the demise of Friday the 13th, he mentioned that they have learned from the experience and have implemented plans to ensure the long-term security of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre game.

Following the success of Friday the 13th, the development team received numerous offers to adapt other IPs into video games. They carefully reviewed their options and were ultimately introduced to Kim Henkel. The shared interest in creating a game based on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre led to the decision to make it their next project.

Fans can look forward to a full review of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre game later this month.