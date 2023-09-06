Exciting Update for Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game Released!

The highly anticipated Texas Chainsaw Massacre Update 1.000.003 has finally been launched, bringing with it a host of exciting game enhancements, important bug fixes, and overall improvements. This update is available for all platforms, offering both newcomers and seasoned players a chance to experience the revamped gameplay.

One of the key fixes included in this update addresses PC stuttering on Ultra graphics settings. Players who encountered graphical issues while playing the game on Ultra settings will be delighted to find that this problem has been resolved. Additionally, the fix also eliminates fps drops when engaging in combat or grappling with opponents on Ultra settings.

Another crucial fix focuses on voice chat not functioning for party members in lobbies. Previously, players would lose their ability to communicate via voice chat once they entered a lobby. This update rectifies this issue and ensures smooth communication within party members.

The update also addresses XP progression issues. A UI bug that incorrectly displayed rank advancements after every match, despite not earning enough XP, has been fixed. The update also resolves inaccuracies and delays in XP earning.

Several crashes and freezes have been addressed as well. Notably, a crash associated with unlocking trophies on PS4 has been resolved. High-level players who experienced a crash on the match results screen will also find relief with this update.

The PC version of the game has received key rebinding functionality, allowing players to customize their controls to their preferences. Additionally, lobbies will now launch with six players instead of the previous number, resulting in smoother and faster matchmaking experiences.

To improve the overall gaming experience, the Quick Match option has been moved to the top of the menu for easier access. This change ensures quicker matchmaking and fuller lobbies.

In an effort to enhance anti-cheat measures, the PC version of the game has been temporarily separated from cross play with console players. The developers are continuously working to improve anti-cheat tools and resources to provide a fair and secure gaming environment.

Lastly, the update includes enhancements to the Easy Anti-Cheat system and additional anti-cheat measures to detect and deter cheating. The developers have also improved cheat detection tracking and logging for future improvements.

With this latest update, Texas Chainsaw Massacre fans can look forward to an improved and more enjoyable gaming experience. Happy gaming!

Sources:

– Texas Chainsaw Massacre Update Patch Notes