Teen Who Sets Tetris Record Receives Backlash for Comments

A teenager who made history by breaking a Tetris record has faced criticism after a newsreader made dismissive remarks about his achievement.

Willis Gibson, a 13-year-old from Oklahoma, became the first person to beat the original version of the 80s puzzle game, a feat previously thought to be impossible. However, at the end of a live report on Willis’ success, Sky News’ Jayne Secker suggested that “beating Tetris is not a life goal” and advised him to “go outside, get some fresh air.”

Secker’s comments received widespread criticism, with many deeming them “outdated” and “disappointing.” The incident sparked a discussion about the perception of gaming and the recognition it deserves as a legitimate skill and achievement. Taking on monumental gaming challenges has become a popular aspect of the gaming community, with videos and livestreams of record-breaking moments attracting millions of viewers.

Nikolas, an online streamer known as Nikoheart, weighed in on the issue, advocating for a better understanding of these accomplishments by news presenters. He highlighted the dedication and effort that goes into beating seemingly impossible challenges, emphasizing the mental and physical energy required. Nikolas expressed his belief that gaming achievements should be respected and appreciated.

The UK games industry, represented by Ukie, also called for a change in perception. The sector, which provides employment opportunities for thousands in the UK, should be acknowledged as both an economic powerhouse and a vital cultural export. Ukie’s Co-CEO, Dan Wood, emphasized the positive aspects of gaming, such as fostering relaxation, building communities, and developing problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

In light of this incident, there is a growing demand for a shift away from outdated biases and misconceptions about video games. The remarkable achievements of gamers, particularly young individuals like Willis Gibson, should be celebrated for their dedication, skill, and significant contributions to the gaming community.

FAQs

Why did Jayne Secker’s comments receive criticism?

Jayne Secker’s comments were criticized because they were considered dismissive and out of touch with the gaming community. They undermined the significance of Willis Gibson’s record-breaking achievement in beating the original version of Tetris.

What impact did this incident have on the perception of gaming?

The incident sparked a discussion about the recognition gaming deserves as a legitimate skill and achievement. It highlighted the dedication, effort, and community behind monumental gaming challenges and emphasized the positive aspects of gaming, such as relaxation, community building, and skill development.

What response did the UK games industry have?

The UK games industry, represented by Ukie, called for a change in perception. They emphasized that the industry is not only an economic powerhouse but also a key cultural export for the UK. Ukie highlighted the positive aspects of gaming, including its potential for good and its ability to develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills.