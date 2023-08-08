Major Stablecoin Issuers Targeting International Markets

Major stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle are strategically focusing on international markets as the adoption of their stablecoins grows. Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire estimates that approximately 70% of USD Coin (USDC) adoption is coming from countries outside of the United States. This adoption rate highlights the interest from emerging and developing markets in stable digital currencies.

Allaire specifically mentions Asia, Latin America (LATAM), and Africa as regions experiencing strong progress in USDC adoption. Paolo Ardoino, the CTO of stablecoin issuer Tether, shares a similar approach by targeting non-U.S. markets and viewing USDT as a safe financial tool for emerging and developing countries.

This focus on international expansion aligns with PayPal’s recent announcement of launching its own stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD). Allaire commends the move, stating that regulatory clarity is crucial to the growth of stablecoins.

However, USDC supply has been declining since the beginning of 2023 due to decreasing demand and increased redemptions. As a result, USDC’s market share has decreased to 21% with a total circulation of $26.1 billion. Allaire acknowledges the concern over USDC liquidity, confirming that redemptions are surpassing issuance. He assures that Circle’s global banking and liquidity network is expanding, and they are collaborating with reputable banks worldwide.

Circle’s transparency report reveals that their Circle Reserve Fund consists of a 93% portfolio of short-dated US Treasuries, overnight US Treasury repurchase agreements, and cash. The remaining 7% is reserved in banks. Additionally, Circle obtained a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in June, further facilitating their expansion.

Overall, Tether and Circle’s emphasis on non-U.S. markets reflects the growing demand for stable digital currencies in emerging and developing economies, driving the adoption of their respective stablecoins.