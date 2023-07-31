Tests Begin on IAI DS-SAR Satellite for Singapore’s Military and Commercial Uses

Tests are currently underway on the IAI DS-SAR satellite, which has been specifically constructed to meet the needs of Singapore’s military and commercial sectors. The satellite was launched on July 30th and has successfully entered orbit, already transmitting its initial set of data to the ground station. Once the testing phase is completed, the satellite will be delivered to its Singaporean customers.

The DS-SAR satellite utilizes the extensive experience of IAI in developing observation satellites. Building upon the success of projects such as OptSat and TecSAR, which have been continuously enhanced over the past 35 years, the DS-SAR features a synthetic aperture radar sensor payload capable of gathering a wide range of data. It offers extensive coverage and high resolution, and is operational day and night, irrespective of weather conditions.

In addition to its military applications, the satellite will support the Singapore Ministry of Defence’s Defence Science and Technology Agency in their efforts for maritime surveillance. Furthermore, commercial services will be provided through ST Electronics, in collaboration with the TELEOS 1 Earth observation satellite.

These tests are an important milestone in validating the functionality and reliability of the DS-SAR satellite. The military and commercial sectors in Singapore eagerly look forward to its official deployment for a variety of strategic purposes.