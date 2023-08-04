The Potential of GPT-4 in Content Production and Cost Reduction

The content team at WSS.media recently conducted a test to explore the capabilities of GPT-4 in scaling up content production while reducing costs. The specific focus was on four types of content: blog posts, outreach articles, website copies, and rewrites, with the goal of understanding GPT-4’s potential in the SEO and content agency industry.

Led by Dariya, Head of Content at WSS.media, the team was excited to delve into the possibilities offered by GPT-4, and their clients also eagerly awaited the test results. The team meticulously calculated the time and money invested in order to evaluate the profitability of incorporating GPT-4 into their workflow.

To conduct the experiment, specific benchmarks were established for each content type, including factors such as creation time, readability, AI text detection, text originality, average cost, search engine indexing, and organic traffic. The team assigned content creation tasks to both human writers and GPT-4, enabling a comprehensive comparison of the results.

Using Google Sheets for tracking, the team documented the test results. By following a structured roadmap and setting deadlines, they ensured accurate and precise evaluation. The findings showed that GPT-4 was particularly efficient in automating the process of rewrites, significantly reducing expenses and work time without compromising readability, text originality, search engine indexing, or organic traffic.

However, the test also unveiled certain challenges associated with GPT-4. Inconsistency in quality, over-optimization, and potential loss of original meaning were identified as aspects that require careful consideration and monitoring.

Overall, the test demonstrated the potential of GPT-4 in scaling up content production while simultaneously reducing costs. It proved to be particularly effective in automating the rewriting of existing texts. However, precautions must be taken to ensure the quality of the output and the preservation of the original meaning.