Fisker Ocean Electric SUV: Acceleration Capabilities Tested

We recently conducted tests to evaluate the acceleration capabilities of the Fisker Ocean electric SUV, and the results were quite surprising. We used a Drag Meter to measure the 0 to 60 MPH times in each drive mode: Earth, Fun, Hyper, and Boost.

Earth mode prioritizes energy efficiency and regenerative braking, making it ideal for city driving and daily commutes. Fun mode, on the other hand, offers impressive speed and acceleration for everyday driving. Hyper mode provides maximum power and performance, delivering exhilarating torque. Lastly, Boost mode, which is only available in Hyper mode, promises a burst of maximum acceleration.

Starting with Hyper mode, we achieved a commendable 0-60 time of 3.99 seconds, despite some struggles with traction. Fun mode surprised us with a remarkable 0-60 time of 3.97 seconds, thanks to improved road grip. Earth mode also impressed us with its agility, achieving 0-60 times of 4.46 and 4.49 seconds. Unfortunately, we were unable to test the Boost mode due to some challenges.

Overall, Fun mode proved to be the fastest off the line, while Hyper mode offered fast acceleration at higher speeds. Earth mode showcased the Fisker Ocean’s eco-friendly efficiency while still delivering impressive acceleration times. Although we couldn’t test Boost mode, we believe it has the potential to deliver even more impressive results.

While our testing was conducted on a regular road, we are confident that the Fisker Ocean would perform even better on a track or drag strip. The electric SUV’s speed and performance were exceptional, even without utilizing the Boost mode. For a more detailed look at our testing process, you can watch the full video on YouTube.