Research Conducted on Air Conditioning System in Microgravity Environment on ISS

A group of engineers from Purdue University is carrying out experiments on an air conditioning system in a microgravity environment using the International Space Station (ISS) as a testing ground. The objective of this project is to gain a better understanding of boiling and condensation processes in space, and apply the findings to design efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems for future lunar and Martian habitats.

The experiment, known as the Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE), was launched on August 1 alongside other cargo aboard a Cygnus spacecraft. This collaborative project between Purdue University and NASA’s Glenn Research Center aims to measure the effects of microgravity on condensation.

Purdue University has been conducting research on boiling in a microgravity environment since August 2021, and the FBCE will build upon this previous work by investigating the behavior of both boiling and condensation in space. These processes are crucial for the development of effective heating and cooling systems on Earth.

The FBCE modules will remain on the ISS until 2025, and the data collected from these experiments will contribute not only to the field of fluid physics but also to the design of air conditioning systems suitable for the Moon and Mars, where gravity differs from that of Earth.

Additionally, understanding the behavior of cryogenic liquids used as propellants in space could aid in the development of techniques for refueling spacecraft during long-duration missions. By studying how these liquids behave in a microgravity environment, scientists hope to improve the efficiency of refueling operations in space.

The FBCE experiment represents a significant advancement in the understanding of air conditioning systems in weightless environments. It provides valuable insights for the future exploration and habitation of space.