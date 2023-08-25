Prioritizing the Search: Identifying the Best Exoplanet Candidates for Atmospheric Characterization

In the vast expanse of our galaxy, there are over 5,000 confirmed exoplanets, and this number is expected to rise significantly in the coming years. With the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) already cataloging more than 4,000 candidate exoplanets and the PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars (PLATO) mission set to launch in 2026, we are on the brink of discovering over 10,000 potential worlds where life might exist. However, the challenge lies in prioritizing our search for signs of life on these exoplanets.

A recent paper published on arXiv addresses this challenge by identifying the “best in class” candidates for further study using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The goal is not only to search for evidence of life but also to understand the range of atmospheres found on exoplanets.

To generate their list of top candidates, the team categorized known and candidate exoplanets based on their radius and estimated surface temperature. They then ranked these exoplanets within each category using a Transmission Spectroscopy Metric (TSM) and Emission Spectroscopy Metric (ESM). These metrics assess the likelihood of having detectable transmission or emission spectra.

While TSM and ESM focus on the strength of the spectrum relative to background noise, the team further refined their ranking by considering the potential detectability of spectra using current observatories.

After applying these criteria, the team compiled a list of 103 exoplanets from the TESS candidates. These exoplanets underwent observation through the TESS Follow-up Observation Program, resulting in the confirmation of 14 exoplanets as “best in class” targets for JWST to study their atmospheres.

This initial list will expand as more exoplanet observations are conducted and new candidates are identified. However, these 14 exoplanets provide a solid starting point for JWST’s observation roster. The data collected from these targets will serve as a valuable baseline for future telescopes, including the Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey (ARIEL), scheduled to launch in 2029.

This research serves as an important step in prioritizing our search for exoplanet atmospheres and maximizing the capabilities of powerful observatories like JWST to shed light on the potential habitability of these distant worlds.

