Tesla Infotainment System Jailbroken, Potentially Unlocking Premium Features

A team from the Technical University Berlin and independent researcher Oleg Drokin has successfully jailbroken Tesla’s infotainment system. Their findings will be presented at the Black Hat USA conference in Las Vegas. The researchers discovered a method to bypass the AMD Secure Processor, granting them root access and the ability to run arbitrary software.

This jailbreak has the potential to unlock paid features such as Acceleration Boost and heated seats for Tesla owners. It also allows access to Tesla’s internal network, enabling more advanced modifications and the overriding of geolocation restrictions on navigation and Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta.

It is important to note that exploiting this jailbreak requires extensive knowledge of electronics, specific equipment, and significant financial investment. Additionally, there are potential risks involved, such as the misuse of private data and the violation of laws.

However, the researchers commended Tesla’s overall security compared to other car companies. Tesla has a history of rewarding individuals who discover and report vulnerabilities in their system. This discovery serves as a reminder of the security risks associated with advancing technology in vehicles.

Tesla Restarts Deployment of “Magic Dock” Adapter for Supercharger Stations

Tesla has resumed the deployment of its “Magic Dock” adapter at Supercharger stations, allowing non-Tesla electric vehicles to utilize the Supercharger network. Initially introduced at select stations in New York and California, the deployment was paused as Tesla engaged in discussions with other automakers regarding the adoption of the North American Charging Standard.

In Canada, Tesla has made a significant advancement in the Supercharging experience by switching to kilowatt-hour (kWh) billing. This change enables customers to be billed based on the electricity consumed by their vehicles instead of the time spent charging. The shift to kWh-based billing offers greater transparency and fairness to Tesla owners, addressing the previous issue of penalizing slower-charging electric vehicles.

These recent developments highlight Tesla’s commitment to its customers and the broader electric vehicle community. The reintroduction of the Magic Dock adapter expands the inclusivity of Tesla’s Supercharger network, while the transition to kWh-based billing in Canada improves the charging experience for all users. Tesla continues to innovate and enhance its Supercharging infrastructure, contributing to the growth of the global electric vehicle ecosystem.

Tesla Closing in on Final Piece of Full Self-Driving Technology

Elon Musk announced that Tesla is nearing the completion of the “final piece” of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. This “final piece” refers to the AI-based “vehicle control” responsible for the car’s navigation. This announcement holds significance as it aligns with Musk’s earlier statement that the next version of FSD would be out of beta.

While achieving generalized self-driving has been a challenging problem, Musk believes that Tesla is close to solving it. The development of FSD technology has been highly anticipated and could potentially revolutionize the future of autonomous driving technology.