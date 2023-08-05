Tesla’s In-Car Purchases Bypassed by Researchers

Researchers at Technical University Berlin have discovered a method to bypass Tesla’s in-car purchases, allowing Tesla owners to access upgrades and improved features at no cost. Tesla offers in-car purchases for functionalities like the “Acceleration Boost,” Premium Connectivity subscription, Full Self-Driving package, and rear heated seats, enabling owners to keep their vehicles up-to-date with the latest technology.

The researchers employed a technique known as “jailbreaking” to attack Tesla’s embedded car computer. By doing so, they were able to run arbitrary software on the infotainment system, activate or disable features, and bypass payment requirements. Furthermore, they managed to overcome geolocation restrictions, granting access to features in areas where they are not yet available. Interestingly, they were also able to transfer a car’s identity to another car computer without the need for Tesla’s assistance, utilizing Tesla’s private key.

This hack exploits a vulnerability in the electronic control unit, bypassing Tesla’s MCU-Z processor. It is important to note that currently, this method is only feasible for individuals with electronic engineering knowledge, a soldering iron, and the ability to purchase additional hardware for about $100.

While Tesla’s security measures are considered more advanced than those of other automakers, this incident raises concerns about cybersecurity in the automotive industry. Although vulnerabilities exist that can be exploited by determined individuals, automakers should continue focusing on enhancing security measures to protect customer data and prevent unauthorized access to vehicle systems.