Tesla CFO Resigns After 13 Years, New CFO Appointed

Tesla Inc. has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Zachary Kirkhorn, who has been with the company for 13 years. In his place, Vaibhav Taneja, the Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed as the new CFO, in addition to his current responsibilities.

Kirkhorn, who served as the finance chief for the past four years, will continue to support the company until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition. Taneja, who has been with Tesla since 2019, brings valuable experience from his previous roles in the company, as well as his time at PricewaterhouseCoopers in India and the US.

The announcement of Kirkhorn’s departure has led to a decline in Tesla’s stock price, falling 2.6% in early trading. However, despite this setback, the company’s shares have doubled in value this year.

This leadership change comes at a crucial time for Tesla as it faces the challenge of expanding production capacity to launch its Cybertruck pickup and remain competitive in the electric vehicle market. The company has been lowering prices to maintain its position as an industry leader.

Kirkhorn played a pivotal role in Tesla’s financial turnaround, leading the company to consistent profitability since becoming CFO. He also contributed to improving Tesla’s credit ratings by helping the company repay $10 billion of debt over the past three years.

Tesla’s filing did not mention Taneja’s “Master of Coin” title, which Kirkhorn had acquired earlier this year when Tesla made a significant investment in Bitcoin.

While Kirkhorn’s departure adds uncertainty to Tesla’s future, the company aims to ensure a seamless transition with Taneja taking over as CFO.