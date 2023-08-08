Tesla’s CFO Resigns After 13 Years at the Company

Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Zachary Kirkhorn, has announced his resignation after working at the electric vehicle company for over 13 years. Kirkhorn became CFO in 2019 and was considered a potential successor to Elon Musk in the management of the company.

Tesla confirmed Kirkhorn’s departure in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and expressed gratitude for his significant contributions to the company. Vaibhav Taneja, Tesla’s current Chief Accounting Officer, will take over as CFO.

In a statement on his LinkedIn profile, Kirkhorn mentioned that being a part of Tesla has been a special experience and expressed pride in the work accomplished during his time with the company. The reasons behind his surprise decision to leave his role as CFO remain unknown.

The news of Kirkhorn’s departure comes shortly after Tesla announced better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, with a 20% increase compared to the same period last year. However, Tesla’s shares dropped by approximately 3.5% following the announcement of Kirkhorn’s resignation.

Despite his resignation, Kirkhorn is expected to remain with Tesla until the end of 2023 to assist with the transition. Elon Musk thanked him for his contributions and acknowledged the challenges faced during Kirkhorn’s tenure at the company.

The departure of Tesla’s CFO comes ahead of the much-anticipated launch of the Cybertruck later this year.