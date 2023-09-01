Tesla Unveils Upgraded Model 3: Longer Range, More Features, Higher Price

Tesla has announced the release of its upgraded Model 3, the second most popular electric vehicle in Australia. The new Model 3 features a redesigned body shape aimed at reducing drag and increasing its range by over 20 kilometers per charge. It also comes with redesigned headlights, new color options, and a streamlined steering wheel. In terms of safety, the upgraded Model 3 includes a new battery mount and metal body structure.

One of the notable additions to the Model 3 is a touchscreen for back-seat passengers, allowing them to control climate settings. The interior of the vehicle also boasts features such as ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and acoustic glass to reduce noise.

While the upgraded Model 3 offers more features and improvements, it does come with a price increase. The cheapest configuration is now priced at $61,900, which is $4500 more than the previous version. The long-range version of the Model 3 is priced at $71,900, an additional $500 compared to the previous version.

This announcement comes after a successful year for electric vehicles in Australia, with sales increasing by 121% in the year leading up to June. Tesla remains the most popular electric vehicle brand in the country, although its larger Model Y has surpassed the Model 3 in terms of sales.

Overall, the upgraded Tesla Model 3 offers a longer range, improved safety features, and additional amenities for passengers. While the higher price may deter some potential buyers, the demand for electric vehicles in Australia continues to grow steadily.

