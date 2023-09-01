Tesla Unveils Upgraded Model 3 with Longer Range and New Features

Tesla has announced upgrades to its popular Model 3, with deliveries expected to begin in January next year. The redesigned Model 3 promises a longer range, safety improvements, and new features, although the price will be higher than the previous version.

The exterior of the new Model 3 will feature a refined body shape to improve aerodynamics and increase its range by over 20 kilometers per charge. It will also have redesigned headlights with integrated fog lights, and new color options for Australia and New Zealand.

Inside the vehicle, Tesla has added a streamlined steering wheel, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and acoustic glass to reduce noise. Another notable addition is an eight-inch touchscreen between the front seats, allowing rear passengers to control climate settings for the first time.

Safety enhancements include a new battery mount and metal body structure, as well as various wheel configurations. With these upgrades, the price of the base Model 3 configuration will increase by $4,500 to $61,900, while the long-range version will cost an additional $500 at $71,900.

Tesla’s Model 3 has been the second most popular electric vehicle in Australia, with over 11,500 units sold in the first half of 2023. Electric car sales in Australia have more than doubled in the last year, with Tesla remaining the leading EV brand in the country.

Sources: The West Australian, Electric Vehicle Council